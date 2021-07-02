Samsung pledges 5 years of security updates for select enterprise devices

Rank 1 | Company: Samsung Electronics | Industry: Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment | Country: South Korea (Image: Reuters)

When it comes to smartphone software, Apple remains king, with its five years of software support for iPhones. However, Samsung is looking to challenge Apple on this front, at least for its enterprise users to give some of them five years of security updates.

It is worth noting that most business-oriented Samsung smartphones and tablets get four years of security updates from the date of release of the device. But the tech giant is extended this four-year period to five years for some enterprise devices.

These devices include the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy XCover 5, and Galaxy Tab Active 3. They will receive monthly and quarterly security updates for five years from the date of launch.

Samsung’s Galaxy enterprise devices offer additional features aimed at providing protection of enterprise data, while only company-approved software can be installed on these devices. Samsung’s enterprise devices offer longer software support than its regular consumer devices. Newer Galaxy M, A, F, and S series devices offer three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates.