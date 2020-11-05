Samsung planning to supply Exynos chipsets to Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi in 2021: Report

Apart from making smartphones, Samsung is also a leading supplier of smartphone displays, camera sensors, and processors. However, Samsung’s Exynos processor lineup is generally used with in-house smartphones, although that is reportedly set to change in 2021.

According to a report in BusinessKorea, Samsung is reportedly planning to supply Exynos-based application processor (AP) to Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO in 2021. More precisely, the report claims that these processors will be used in some of the firms’ budget phones in the first half of 2021.

The report says that Samsung’s LSI Business Division is said to have reduced the supply of its Exynos chipsets due to lower profit margins. Due to this, Samsung’s wireless business division has been seeking new customers. Additionally, Oppo, and Xiaomi have reportedly sought the Exynos chipsets to expand production due to Huawei’s current woes.

Samsung uses Exynos SoCs on its phones across different budgets, spanning from flagship to mid-range. Most Samsung phones in India use Exynos chipsets. In the past, Exynos chipsets have been used in budget Motorola or mid-range 5G Vivo phones.

According to Counterpoint Research, Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin chips had a share of 16 percent in the second quarter. However, this is the first time Samsung seems to be looking to take a bite out of Huawei’s share. While Qualcomm and MediaTek lead the pack, with the former maintaining a very comfortable lead, Samsung has been fighting tooth and nail with Huawei, who is currently in third place.

MediaTek and Samsung’s Exynos chips are gaining traction due to Huawei’s current woes. Samsung is also set to launch the Exynos 1080 SoC sometime this month, which is said to replace the Exynos 980 chip, a mid-range 5G chipset.