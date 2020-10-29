Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to become the India's number 1 smartphone brand in Q3 2020: Report

Samsung has dethroned Xiaomi and become the number 1 smartphone brand in India, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint. The South Korean giant managed to beat Xiaomi in terms of sales and shipments during the third quarter of 2020, capturing 24 percent of the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Prior to the Q3 2020 report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi was at the top for three years as the number 1 smartphone brand in India. The latest report states that Samsung has grabbed 24 percent of the Indian smartphone market and become the top smartphone brand in India. The lead over Xiaomi isn’t much, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has a 23 percent market share in India. However, when you compare the year-on-year results, Samsung gained an additional 4 percent market share, whereas Xiaomi lost 3 percent of its market share.

The drop in market share for Xiaomi could be due to the anti-China sentiment in India after the border clash at the Galwan Valley earlier this year. Samsung, although not an Indian brand, is likely to have benefited and gained an additional 4 percent market share year-on-year.

The Counterpoint report also states that although Xiaomi has dropped to number two overall, it is still the number 1 brand when it comes to the online smartphone sales market.

Other Chinese brands like Vivo and Realme also saw a slight dip in market share. Vivo’s market share has dropped to 16 percent in Q3 2020, down from 17 percent in Q3 2019. Realme, another Chinese brand, saw a 1 percent dip, and now has a 15 percent market share in India.

Oppo is the only Chinese brand in the top five smartphone brands to have seen an increase in market share year-on-year. The company now has a 10 percent market share in India, a 2 percent jump compared to the Q3 2019 results.