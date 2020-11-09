Samsung outperforms Apple in the US smartphone market for the first time since 2017

While Samsung has continued its domination in the global smartphone market, Apple often came out on top in the US market, until now. According to a recent report by Strategy Analytics, Samsung managed to outperform Apple in terms of overall smartphone shipments in the US in Q3 2020.

The report (Obtained via The Korean Herald) claims that Samsung smartphone shipments accounted for just over one-third of the total shipments in the country, more precisely 33.7-percent. Apple, on the other hand, accounted for 30.2-percent of the market share in the third quarter of 2020.

Samsung’s performance in Q3 2020 constituted a 6.7-percent improvement as compared to last year. The last time Samsung managed to outperform Apple in the US market was back in Q2 2017.

While Samsung’s performance in the US market is quite admirable, the report doesn’t account for the sales of the iPhone 12 series, which went on sale towards the end of October and start of November. This suggests that Samsung’s triumph might be a short-lived one.

On the other hand, increased iPhone 12 series sales will also benefit Samsung. The South Korean tech giant currently supplies OLED panels for three out of every four iPhone 12 models. With 14.2-percent of the country’s market share, LG Electronics sold the third most number of smartphones in the US.

Samsung is also currently the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer globally as of the third quarter of 2020. While Huawei Technologies was back in second, Xiaomi beat out Apple to take third place with a 12.7-percent share.