Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate, HDR10 unveiled

Samsung first unveiled its Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors at CES 2020. However, the company only unveiled the Odyssey G7 and Odyssey G9 in the US. Now, the company has confirmed that the Odyssey G9 will hit international markets in June. To recall, Odyssey G9 won the CES 2020 Innovation Awards in the Computer Peripherals and Accessories category.

Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Following our recent announcement of the Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor, the G9 now joins the portfolio as the first dual QHD gaming monitor with 1000R curvature. This further solidifies Samsung’s leadership in the global gaming monitor market, with innovation happening at an unprecedented rate. Samsung’s Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor takes immersive gaming to the next level, giving any gamer the upper hand.”

The Odyssey G9 features a 49-inch QLED panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (5120*1440 pixels) or DQHD gaming monitor. Samsung’s gaming monitor also features a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The Odyssey G9 offers 1000 nits of peak brightness and covers 95-percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is HDR10+ certified and has a typical contrast ratio of 2500:1.

Additionally, Samsung’s curved gaming monitor is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. So it doesn’t matter if you use an Nvidia or AMD graphics card, you will benefit regardless. The Odyssey G9 gaming monitor features immersive 1000R curvature and can be rotated, swivelled, and tilted as per the user’s requirement.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 also features flicker-free technology, picture-in-picture mode, gaming mode, low input lag mode, eye saver mode, black equaliser mode, and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles. The monitor has two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, three USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack. It also boasts “Infinity Core Lighting” on the back which outputs 52 colours and five lighting effects.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is the first monitor to receive TÜV Rheinland’s best rating for its 1000R Curved Display and Eye Comfort certification. Samsung’s Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is priced at 1.9 million KRW (Roughly Rs 1,21,030).