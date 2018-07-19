App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung mocks Apple iPhone X in its latest ad

Samsung has a history of taking digs at Apple. Recently, it had released an ad as the controversy around Apple’s throttling of performance with the older iPhones became viral.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the dwindling sales of its latest flagship phone Galaxy S9, Samsung has again poked fun at Apple, taking a dig at download speed of the Apple iPhone X.

In a new ad, a shopper at an Apple store asks an assistant if iPhone X has the best LTE (4G) download speed. The assistant, called Genius in the ad, says it has a better download speed than the iPhone 8. However, he goes speechless when the shopper asks the speed in comparison to Samsung Galaxy S9.

“But the download speeds aren’t faster than the Galaxy S9. But I thought it was the “smartphone of the future?” the shopper quips.

The company claims “speedtest by Ookla results show that the Galaxy S9/S9+ was rated fastest download speeds of any smartphone nationwide.”

Samsung has a history of taking digs at Apple. Recently, it had released an ad as the controversy around Apple’s throttling of performance with the older iPhones became vocal.

However, this time the South Korean company is not subtle in its attack but has explicitly used the name and logo of the Apple products.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 07:14 pm

