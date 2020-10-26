Samsung may soon launch budget smartphone Galaxy F12 in India

Samsung could soon launch a second smartphone under the Galaxy F-series in India. After the Galaxy F41, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s, according to SamMobile. Based on the nomenclature, the new Galaxy F-series smartphone is likely to be an entry-level device.

Unfortunately, Galaxy F12 specifications are unknown at the moment. The report only reveals the device’s model number - SM-F127G and suggests that Samsung could launch it as the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s.

The company has, so far, only launched one smartphone under the Galaxy F-series called the Galaxy F41. The smartphone is a rebranded version of Galaxy M31, with some slight tweaks here and there.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy F12/ F12s to be a rebranded version of possibly the Galaxy M21 or Galaxy M11.

If so, Galaxy F12 could sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display, 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. For optics, there could be a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Samsung, at the time of writing this, has not confirmed the Galaxy F12 launch in India. Galaxy F12 its likely to be available in India as a Flipkart exclusive, like the Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor backed by an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the Galaxy F41 features a 32 MP camera with live focus. The Galaxy F41 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery, with the company bundling a 15W USB-C charging adapter in the box.

Galaxy F41 price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB/64GB model. The 6GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 17,999.