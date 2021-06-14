MARKET NEWS

Samsung may not have halted production of the Galaxy S21 FE, but its future is still in doubt: Report

Additionally, even if the phone is in the works, it is unlikely to be revealed before September.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST
Image: OnLeaks

Samsung was set to launch the Galaxy S21 FE sometime this year. Several leaks and rumours suggested that it was only a matter of time until the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21 was unveiled globally. However, those rumours have cooled off in the last couple of weeks. A recent report claims that the South Korean giant has halted production of the S21 FE.

A previous ETNews report obtained by The Verge alleged that production of the Galaxy S21 FE had been halted so that the Qualcomm processors could be reallocated for Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices. However, the report has since been deleted and Samsung hasn’t confirmed its decision to halt production yet.

Samsung told Bloomberg, “While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.” Samsung has not outright denied the now-deleted ETNews report, which leaves the future of the Galaxy S21 FE in doubt.

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE wasn’t unveiled until September last year. So, with the current supply chain issues, it isn’t a surprise that the future of the Galaxy S21 FE remains uncertain. Additionally, even if the phone is in the works, it is unlikely to be revealed before September.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition is expected to be a more affordable version of the vanilla Galaxy S21. And while there has been no official announcement, Samsung previously stated that it would bring Fan Editions of flagship phones in the future.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jun 14, 2021 07:53 pm

