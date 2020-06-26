Samsung may launch Galaxy S20 Lite with the most sought after Galaxy Note series feature

South Korea-based device maker Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy S20 variant, which will sit at the bottom of the currently-available Galaxy S20 series premium lineup. Dubbed as the Galaxy S20 Lite, the smartphone is slated to launch sometime in October 2020.

According to a report by ETNews, the company is yet to zero in on a name for the smartphone. The report refers to a device as Galaxy S20 Pen Edition, hinting that the smartphone could feature an S Pen support. So far, Samsung had kept the S Pen exclusive to its Galaxy Note smartphone series. However, the difference between the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series has been diminishing with every product cycle and it would not be a surprise if Samsung launches the Galaxy S20 Pen Edition with an S Pen.

There are also reports that suggest the smartphone will be launched as Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Alternatively, Samsung could simply launch the smartphone as Galaxy S20 Lite. It is rumoured to run on One UI 2.5 and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The new Galaxy S20 Lite smartphone is tipped to launch in October, a couple of months after the rumoured launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. The report further tips that Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in September this year.

