App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung may launch Galaxy S20 Lite with the most sought after Galaxy Note series feature

There are also reports that suggest the smartphone will be launched as Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

South Korea-based device maker Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy S20 variant, which will sit at the bottom of the currently-available Galaxy S20 series premium lineup. Dubbed as the Galaxy S20 Lite, the smartphone is slated to launch sometime in October 2020.

According to a report by ETNews, the company is yet to zero in on a name for the smartphone. The report refers to a device as Galaxy S20 Pen Edition, hinting that the smartphone could feature an S Pen support. So far, Samsung had kept the S Pen exclusive to its Galaxy Note smartphone series. However, the difference between the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series has been diminishing with every product cycle and it would not be a surprise if Samsung launches the Galaxy S20 Pen Edition with an S Pen.

There are also reports that suggest the smartphone will be launched as Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Alternatively, Samsung could simply launch the smartphone as Galaxy S20 Lite. It is rumoured to run on One UI 2.5 and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Close

The new Galaxy S20 Lite smartphone is tipped to launch in October, a couple of months after the rumoured launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. The report further tips that Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in September this year.

related news

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Lite earlier this year alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. Looking at how the South Korean giant is releasing a toned-down model of its flagship smartphones, we can expect the Galaxy S20 Lite to launch sometime later this year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.