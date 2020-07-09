App
Technology
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung may ditch the in-box power adapter for upcoming Galaxy smartphones: Report

The South Korean tech giant will start removing chargers from the retail box of some models in 2021.

Samsung is looking to follow Apple's footsteps and may soon remove the charging adapter from its retail box in 2021. According to a report by ETNews, the South Korean tech giant will start removing chargers from the retail box of some models but does not specify which ones will be affected.

For now, it is unclear whether Samsung will ship its flagship, mid-range, or affordable Galaxy smartphones without a charger. However, the company ships hundreds of millions of smartphones every year and ditching the charger from the retail box could significantly reduce the cost for the company. Samsung shipped an estimated 295.1 million smartphones in 2019, which means it paid for 295.1 million chargers in 2019.

SamMobile notes that this could also impact the pricing of affordable smartphones, allowing Samsung to price devices more aggressively. On the other hand, some flagship Galaxy devices support 45W fast charging, but Samsung only bundles a 25W power brick in the box. In such cases, consumers may prefer buying a charger separately, while the charger in the retail box might go unused.

Some consumers already have chargers and might not need an adapter bundled with the box. However, we will still have to wait and see how consumers react to the move. We believe it will primarily depend on how much of a cost-benefit of not including a charger in the retail box will be passed on to the consumer.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

