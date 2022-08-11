Samsung launches the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Check price, features

Samsung unveiled the latest line-up of Galaxy smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022. The South Korean technology giant said that the new watches have been designed to provide, "comprehensive and end-to-end personalized wellness experiences."

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch5 will be available in both Bluetooth and LTE variants, priced at $279 (Approx. Rs. 20,000) and $379 (Approx. Rs. 25,000) respectively.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro will cost you $449 (Approx. Rs. 34,000) for the Bluetooth only variant, and $499 (Approx. Rs. 39,000) for the LTE variant.

The Watch5 comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm, while the Watch5 Pro has a single 45mm size to choose from. Both smartwatches will be up for pre-order in select markets starting August 10th, and will be available to purchase on August 26th, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

The Galaxy Watch5 has 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, covered in Sapphire Crystal glass. The smartwatch will be available in two variants - 44mm and 40mm - that both share the same thickness (9.8mm) but the 40mm variant is a little lighter at 28.7g.

The Watch5 houses an advanced BioActive Sensor, that enables in-depth monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress levels.

It can also provide Sleep Coaching, that shares relevant data about your sleep cycles, and coaches you to improve the quality of your sleep. It can also analyze body composition including muscle mass, fat, water and electrical pulses.

The watch will also track your sweat loss in real-time during workouts, and can measure blood pressure. The Watch5 comes with an ECG that monitors your heart rate.

The device runs on the Exynos W920 Dual-Core SoC, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The 40mm variant has 410mAh battery, while the 44mm variant has a 284mAh battery.

The Watch5 is compatible with all Android phones running Android 8.0 and above, with more than 1.5GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The Watch5 Pro comes in a single 45mm variant and weighs 46.5g. It has the same 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, covered in Sapphire Crystal glass, and runs on the same Exynos W920 Dual-Core SoC.

It has the same sensor setup as the Watch5 but has a bigger battery at 590mAh. Samsung says that the Sapphire Crystal glass and Titanium chassis will help give it more durability and usability, in outdoor conditions.

The Pro comes with extra outdoor specialized features like Route Workout, which allows you to plan and download routes, while turn-by-turn directions can guide you through it. It also has a new feature called, "Track back" that will allow you to map out the way you came, so that you can return safely, in case you get lost.