Samsung launches S9, S9+ in India: Price, specifications and all you need to know

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the most awaited smartphones of 2018 so far, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, in India.

The phones, which were launched globally ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) in Barcelona last month, made its India debut at an event held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The flagship phones will be available in 64 GB and 256 GB variants. While the 64 GB model of the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will cost Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively, the 256 GB variants of both phones will cost Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900.

While customers could pre-book the flagship devices on Samsung’s official website shop.samsung.com by paying an advance amount of Rs 2,000, the phones can now be bought from offline stores as well across the country.

Galaxy S9 specifications:

The Galaxy S9, which is the smaller of the two models launched, comes powered with a 10 nm, 64 bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 processor in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and in two storage variants, 64 GB and 256 GB. The phone's memory can be expanded up to 400 GB through a microSD card.

As far as its physical design is concerned, the phone looks pretty similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S8, and sports a 5.8-inch screen, thin bezels, Quad HD+, curved glass sAMOLED (super AMOLED) display.

The phone has an aluminium frame and a glass front and back. The S9's display comes with a resolution of 1440*2960 pixels with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Coming to the camera sensor, Samsung's new flagship features a 12 megapixel dual pixel primary camera with varying aperture of f/1.5-f/2.4.

The sensor can capture a 2160p video at 60 fps (frames per second) and a 1080p video at 240 fps.

The camera comes equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and can click a 9 megapixel image while simultaneously recording a 4K video. It also has a 8 megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/1.7.

Galaxy S9+ specifications:

The S9+ is the beefier of the two newly-launched phones. While a lot of the specifications are similar, the S9+ varies from the S9 in more ways than one.

Starting with the display, the S9+ sports a 6.2-inch screen, thin bezels, Quad HD+, curved glass sAMOLED display, with a screen resolution of 1440*2960 pixels and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy S9+, like the S9, is powered by 10 nm, 64 bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 processor in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. However, the S9+ features 6 GB of RAM and comes in 64 GB and 256 GB storage variants.

The S9+ too supports memory expansion of up to 400 GB through a microSD card.

The rear-camera setup is the biggest differentiator between the S9 and the S9+, with the latter sporting a 12 megapixel dual rear camera. The primary camera features an aperture of f/1.5-f/2.4 and the secondary camera features an aperture of f/2.4.

The dual sensor on the S9+ can record videos at 2160p at 60 fps and 1080p video at 240 fps.

The S9+ too can click a 9 megapixel image while simultaneously recording a 4K video. The phone also features an 8 megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/1.7, same as the S9.

Other features

Both phones have loads of similar security features such as an iris scanner, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face detection.

On the connectivity front, both devices support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C USB, proximity, SpO2, Samsung DeX support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Quick Charge 2.0 and AR Emoji - an augmented reality based emoji sticker feature.

A pronounced difference between the two phones is in their batteries. While the S9+ runs on a 3,500 mAh non-removable battery, the S9 runs on a relatively modest 3,000 mAh non-removable battery.

Both phones come in four colour variants - midnight black, coral blue, titanium gray, and lilac purple.