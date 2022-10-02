Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 4 in blue in India

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in blue colour in India, adding to graphite, pink gold and bora purple options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. Customers can get a cashback of Rs 7,000 using HDFC Bank cards and can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just Rs 2,999 with the purchase of the Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also features up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3,700 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support. The phone will run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 on top.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it has a 10 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also boasts of a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a 260x512 pixels resolution.

The cover display enables hands-free video or full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip 4 to activate its FlexCam.

Samsung’s new flip smartphone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also uses an LTPO panel, enabling an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a smaller 1.2mm hinge design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone also boasts an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is made of Samsung’s Armour Aluminium.