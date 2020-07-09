Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition; says all future smartwatches will be 'Made in India'

Samsung has launched a new Aluminium edition of the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G in India. The Aluminium edition is the first Samsung smartwatch to be made in India. The South Korean tech giant also announced that all future Samsung smartwatches will be made in India.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in three colour options — Cloud Silver, Aqua Blue, and Pink Gold. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting July 11 for Rs 28,490 across leading e-commerce platforms and Samsung India website.

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a 360*360 resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for added protection. The round bezel on Galaxy Watch Active2 allows users to interact with the UI by rotating it clockwise or anti-clockwise.

It comes with 39 workout trackers built-in with many of them focusing on indoor workouts. To help users keep a track of fitness, the watch comes with various health and activity modes like cycling, swimming, etc.

Galaxy Watch Active2 also has an improved sleep analysis and stress algorithms and comes with a collection of meditation programmes for sleep, relaxation or focus through an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app - ‘Calm’.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is powered by an Exynos 9110 paired with 1.5GB RAM and 4GB internal memory. It comes with various sensors like a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, etc.

It has e-SIM connectivity for answering calls and checking notifications from the watch itself without the need of their smartphone around.

The smartwatch has a 340 mAh battery which can also be reverse charged by any compatible Samsung smartphone using Wireless PowerShare. Galaxy Watch Active 2 is IP68 water-resistant and can sustain a maximum pressure of 5ATM.