Samsung launches Galaxy W21 5G, a premium version of Galaxy Z Fold 2: Check out specs, features

Samsung just unveiled another version of its flagship 2020 foldable smartphone in China. The Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is based on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with some minor tweaks.

The Samsung Galaxy W21 5G boasts a nearly identical 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside and a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED panel. The screen on the inside is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Galaxy W21 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Oddly enough, the Galaxy W21 5G is slightly taller than the Z Fold 2, although the 4,500 mAh battery remains the same. It also supports 25W wired and 11W wireless charging.

The camera setup on the Galaxy W21 5G is the same as the regular Galaxy Z Fold 2. The setup includes a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 10 MP selfie shooter on the cover screen and main display.

A key difference in the Galaxy W21 is that the phone features two SIM slots. The golden back with vertical stripes is also unique to the Galaxy W21. The Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is priced at CNY 20,000 (roughly Rs 2,23,900) and is available for pre-order on Samsung’s official online store.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also available in China, although its price is set at CNY 17,000 (roughly Rs 1,90,300). The Galaxy W21 5G is a more premium version of Samsung’s foldable phone and comes with other perks like concierge services.