Feb 26, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung launches Galaxy S9 & S9 plus at the Mobile World Congress

The phones have features like dual aperture and slow motion video options that compete with iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 series.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled its latest flagship model in the smartphone segment, Galaxy S9 and S9+, a day before the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

DJ Koh, President and Head of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronic said, "With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that is designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that is unique and personal to them."

Catch all the latest updates from the 2018 Mobile World Congress here.

Specifications

The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and with internal memory options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB along with an external memory slot, which can support capacity of up to 400GB. It has put 3,000 mAh battery for the 5.8-inch screen.

The Galaxy S9+ comes with 6GB RAM and would also have memory options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB along with an external memory slot of 400GB. The S9+ has a 3,500 mAh battery for its 6.2-inch screen.

Samsung has incorporated several advanced features like the built in live automatic translator in its camera app, which can translate over 50 languages, the company claims.

This includes several Indian languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Marathi.

Both smartphones will operate on Android 8 Oreo and will give options to users to create their own Emojis with their faces while chatting.

Both these phones will have a front camera which is 8 mega pixels and the rear will be 12 mega pixels. The phones will also have features like rear finger scanning and wireless charging system.

The phones have features like dual aperture and slow motion video options that compete with iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 series.

It also have features like dual-stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound capabilities.

Price and sale date: While the price has not been revealed yet, the S9 is expected go to sale on March 16 in most countries.

Younghee Lee, head of Samsung’s Marketing for the Mobile Business, declined to provide a sales forecast for Galaxy S9. Lee said that Samsung’s huge scale and its “agility to listen and learn” ensured it would continue to grow in China and India.

(With agency inputs)

