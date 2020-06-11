Samsung launches Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White smartphone; a look at price and specs

Samsung on June 11 unveiled a limited edition variant of its flagship smartphone the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White has been launched in Vietnam and has been priced at VND 29,990,000 (approximately Rs 98,150).

The device will be available for pre-order between June 12 and June 19. As part of the launch, Samsung is offering a Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 speaker worth VND 6,900,000 (approximately priced Rs 22,500) free of cost to customers who pre-order the device. The company is also offering an immediate cashback of VND 4,000,000. Additionally, users who buy the device between June 19 and June 21, will get an additional discount of VND 3,000,000.

Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White specifications

The smartphone shares the same spec-sheet as the original Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset based on 7nm technology. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin loaded on top. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging.

The S20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch HDR10+ certified Dynamic AMOLED panel that features a QHD+ (1440p) resolution with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch-sensing rate. The company is yet to clarify the RAM/storage variants. However, it is expected to come in the standard 12GB/128GB variant. The device supports external memory of up to 1TB.

In optics, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, which is backed by a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that uses 4-in-1 pixel binning for 12-megapixel shots and a ToF sensor. The rear camera can capture videos at 8K resolution, photos at 108-megapixel resolution, and features Super Steady 2.0 mode. The smartphone also features the recently announced Single Take feature that allows users to capture photos from all cameras simultaneously and utilises AI to recommend the best shot. For selfies, video calling and such the device features a 40-megapixel, f/2.2 sensor.

Connectivity features include USB Type-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO technology, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC among others.

The company is yet to announce whether the smartphone will be launched in other countries as well.

(Disclaimer: The name of the smartphone has been machine translated from Samsung’s official website in Vietnam)



