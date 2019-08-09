Samsung launches Galaxy Book S, Snapdragon 8cx powered notebook alongside Note 10 series

Samsung had a pretty busy Galaxy Unpacked event with the release of the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, the flagship Note series handsets overshadowed the launch of a few other devices including a smartwatch, tablet and notebook. But our focus is on the notebook, the Galaxy Book S.

The Galaxy Book S is an ultralight laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx processor. The Snapdragon 8cx is a 7nm processor designed for thin and light laptops. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Book S should deliver “40 percent greater CPU performance, 80 percent greater graphics performance, and added memory bandwidth” as compared to the Galaxy Book 2.

The notebook is touted to feature all-day battery life. Samsung claims up to 23 hours of continuous video playback, but we’d take those claims with a pinch of salt. However, the big question here isn’t battery life, but whether or not the Qualcomm chip would be powerful enough to run Windows smoothly. ARM-based Windows laptops have disappointed in the past.

However, Qualcomm tested the Snapdragon 8cx processor at Computex 2019 with results on par with some of the older Intel Core i5 chips. The Galaxy Book S also gets 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of storage space with support for a microSD card up to 1TB. The notebook also gets a 13.3-inch Full HD 10-point multi-touch screen with Dolby Atmos support. Samsung’s Snapdragon notebook also features a 42Whr battery and supports the Quick Charge 2.0 and Power Delivery 2.0 standards.