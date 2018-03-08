App
Mar 08, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung launches 2018 home appliance range

According to the Korean tech giant, the Samsung's 2018 QLED (quantum-dot light-emitting diodes) line empowers customers to enjoy content without distractions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electronics major Samsung has unveiled its 2018 home appliance range, including its flagship QLED TV models and its expanded lineup of UHD and ultra large screen televisions.



"Our 2018 lineup of televisions are truly our most innovative and sophisticated yet, designed for today’s consumer who is mindful of the aesthetics of their space," Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said yesterday at the company's First Look event here.

"We are excited for consumers to experience our new TV lineup and features that offer more freedom to decide where and how the TV can be best enjoyed within the home".

related news

The company in a statement said that new QLED TV features include Direct Full Array (DFA), bixby and ambient mode for even better picture quality, intuitive content and seamless design.

Ambient mode provides useful information throughout the day, even when consumer are not watching movies and TV.

"It can play music as well as display news headlines," the statement said.

The Direct Full Array (DFA) uses a panel with zones of smartly controlled back-lighting that adjusts automatically to deliver deep blacks and pure whites.

The company further said that Samsung 2018 home entertainment line will be available in stores beginning March.

It further claimed that the TV business is one of Samsung's core strengths and brand has been able to maintain market leadership for more than a decade.

The company, however, did not disclose the prices of its flagship QLED TV models.

