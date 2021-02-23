Samsung ISOCELL GN2 50MP sensor launched with Dual Pixel Pro tech

Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor launched today is the company’s first image sensor to come with Dual Pixel Pro technology. The 50MP sensor comes with large 1.4-micrometer (μm)-sized pixels and is 1/1.12-inch in size.

Samsung states that the ISOCELL GN2 sensor comes with a bunch of improvements over the GN1 predecessor. These include up to 100MP imaging, improved auto-focusing through Dual Pixel Pro technology, powerful staggered HDR, and vivid results through Smart ISO Pro.

For 100MP resolution shots, the sensor rearranges the colour pixels using an intelligent re-mosaic algorithm, creating three individual layers of 50Mp frames in green, red and blue. These frames are then up-scaled and merged to produce a single ultra-high 100MP resolution photograph.

The highlight feature however is the Dual Pixel Pro technology. It is Samsung’s most advanced phase-detection auto-focus solution yet. The tech makes use of a 100 million phase detecting agents for faster auto-focusing.

For taking pictures in mixed-light environments, the GN2 increases its dynamic range with a staggered-HDR feature. This ensures rich detail and vivid colour in highlights and dark shadows within the scene. Staggered-HDR is able to reduce the energy consumption of a sensor by up to 24-percent when compared to the predecessor’s real-time HDR mode.

The Samsung ISOCELL GN2 also supports full-HD videos at 480 frames-per-second (fps) or 4K at 120fps. It is currently under mass production and is expected to be used in upcoming premium smartphones launching later this year.