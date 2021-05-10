MARKET NEWS

Samsung is reportedly launching Galaxy S21 SE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August

The handsets are expected to fill the void created by the absence of the Galaxy Note series this year.

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST

Since launching the Galaxy S21 series ahead of schedule, Samsung has taken the smartphone market by storm, launching several Galaxy A, M, and F series. However, the South Korean tech giant is not done with its major announcements for 2021.

According to the Korean news outlet Yonhap, Samsung is preparing to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 this August. The handsets are expected to fill the void created by the absence of the Galaxy Note series this year. Yonhap reports that Samsung is already in talks with local mobile carriers to release the phones sometime in August.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s August 19 expected launch date currently lines up with the leaked Samsung roadmap shared by Yonhap, suggesting that the phone will launch before the Galaxy S20 FE, which arrived in September 2020. However, the roadmap also suggests that the Unpacked event will go ahead as scheduled, unlike, the Galaxy S series Unpacked event that took place in January 2021 as opposed to the regular February launch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were previously expected to arrive in July. Apart from its flagship smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch new phones in its Galaxy A series and Galaxy M series ahead of the expected August 2021 launch event.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: May 10, 2021 06:08 pm

