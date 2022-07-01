Samsung is launching a new Galaxy M series smartphone on July 5

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new affordable smartphone in its Galaxy M series in India. The phone in question is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and will be the most affordable 5G phone from the South Korean tech giant.



Get ready to laugh till you drop and... Shop! Tune in to Samsung live on 5th July, 12pm to know more. #UpForItAll #Samsung pic.twitter.com/leIvBswr5O

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 28, 2022

According to a tweet by Samsung India’s official Twitter handle, the company is launching a new smartphone in its Galaxy M series in India on July 5 at 12 noon. As of now, Samsung has not provided any details about the upcoming M series smartphone, but it will likely be the Galaxy M13 5G.

Samsung launched a 4G version of the Galaxy M13 back in May and the new Galaxy M13 5G will likely be the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company. This suggests that the Galaxy M13 5G’s price in India will fall in the sub-15K segment. According to a report by 91mobiles, the phone is expected to arrive in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

The M13 5G could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For optics, the handset is expected to get a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary shooter. The notch on the front will house a 5 MP selfie camera.