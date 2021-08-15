MARKET NEWS

Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale: Big savings on smartwatches

Samsung is holding a sale to celebrate Independence Day, here's your chance to get the best deals on premium smartwatches

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST

Samsung is celebrating Independence Day by offering some great discounts on its smartwatches and fitness trackers. As part of the deal the Galaxy Watch 4G, Galaxy Watch3 LTE, Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth, Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy Fit2 are available to buy at some great prices.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Galaxy Fit

Samsung's fitness tracker has the ability to track more than 90 activities, has stress monitoring and sleep tracker plus a 21-day battery life which makes it a great buy. Samsung is giving 5% off during the sale which means the tracker can be bought for Rs 3,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth and LTE versions

Galaxy Watch 3

Both the LTE and Bluetooth variants of the well reviewed Galaxy Watch3 receive some minor discounts during the sale.

The 45mm variant of the bluetooth edition gets 6% off and retails for Rs 32,990. The 41mm variant sees a 3% cut available for Rs 29,990.

Both the 45mm and 41mm variants of the LTE edition of the watch receive a negligible 1% discount starting at Rs 38,990 and Rs 34,490.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Active2 4G

galaxy watch active2 aluminium edition

A drastic improvement of discount value here as the 4G edition of the Active2 (Steel) gets a respectable 14% cut retailing for Rs 32,490.

The Active2 (Steel) sees a price drop of 16% and Active2 (Aluminium) is marked down by 14% during the sale, available for Rs 28,490 and Rs 24,090 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G

Galaxy Watch

Unsurprisingly the oldest Galaxy Watch sees the heaviest discount with 46% price cut during the sale. The 4G variant is available to purchase for Rs 18,990.

Besides the percentage cuts, there are also cashbacks and other offers available on the watches. You can check out the details here.
