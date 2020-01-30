Samsung has got it wrong with the Galaxy A51’s pricing; here’s why

Samsung launched its first Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A51, for Rs 23,999. Although the smartphone has got an upgrade on the spec-sheet, its pricing may not fit well with those looking for value-for-money.

Display 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixel) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Processor Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC RAM and Storage 6GB+128GB Camera Rear: 48MP f/2.0 + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.4 macro + 5MP f/2.4 depth Front: 32MP f/2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh with 15W fast charging Price Rs 23,999.

The sub-Rs 25,000 segment features smartphones from multiple brands like Xiaomi’s Redmi, Realme, Vivo, etc. These smartphones feature better specifications on paper, and some of them cost far less than the Galaxy A51. Here is a look at the Galaxy A51 specifications.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro features last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM options. The flagship killer smartphone also offers a triple-camera setup with different focal lengths and an all-screen display for an immersive viewing experience.

The other big competitor for Samsung is the Realme X2 (Review). Realme X2 is neck-to-neck in terms of specifications. However, the smartphone gets a 64MP quad-camera setup, as compared to Samsung Galaxy A51’s 48MP quad-camera setup. Although we can only judge the camera capabilities through real-world tests, customers can get lured by the higher resolution camera on the Realme X2. The 30W VOOC Flash charge is also the best in its category.

Further, Realme X2 is affordably priced and offers a better value-for-money at Rs 16,999, Rs 7,000 cheaper than the Galaxy A51.

Honor 20 also seems like a better alternative to the Galaxy A51. The smartphone packs a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, a flagship series HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and a 48MP quad-camera setup.