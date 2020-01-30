App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 12:46 PM IST

Samsung has got it wrong with the Galaxy A51’s pricing; here’s why

Although the smartphone has got an upgrade on the spec-sheet, its pricing may not fit well with those looking for value-for-money.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung launched its first Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A51, for Rs 23,999. Although the smartphone has got an upgrade on the spec-sheet, its pricing may not fit well with those looking for value-for-money.

The sub-Rs 25,000 segment features smartphones from multiple brands like Xiaomi’s Redmi, Realme, Vivo, etc. These smartphones feature better specifications on paper, and some of them cost far less than the Galaxy A51. Here is a look at the Galaxy A51 specifications.
Display6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixel) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. 
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9611 SoC
RAM and Storage6GB+128GB
Camera

Rear: 48MP f/2.0 + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.4 macro + 5MP f/2.4 depth 

Front: 32MP f/2.2
Battery4,000 mAh with 15W fast charging
PriceRs 23,999.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro features last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM options. The flagship killer smartphone also offers a triple-camera setup with different focal lengths and an all-screen display for an immersive viewing experience. 

Close

The other big competitor for Samsung is the Realme X2 (Review). Realme X2  is neck-to-neck in terms of specifications. However, the smartphone gets a 64MP quad-camera setup, as compared to Samsung Galaxy A51’s 48MP quad-camera setup. Although we can only judge the camera capabilities through real-world tests, customers can get lured by the higher resolution camera on the Realme X2. The 30W VOOC Flash charge is also the best in its category.

Further, Realme X2 is affordably priced and offers a better value-for-money at Rs 16,999, Rs 7,000 cheaper than the Galaxy A51.

Honor 20 also seems like a better alternative to the Galaxy A51. The smartphone packs a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, a flagship series HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and a 48MP quad-camera setup.

The smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 22,999.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #gadgets #Honor #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.