Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Gear S4 to sport new design, run on Google’s Wear OS: Reports

Price of the wearable is expected to be lower than its previous models and it would come with a 470mAh battery and the ability to support blood pressure monitoring.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Samsung is said to be redesigning its upcoming smartwatch Samsung Gear S4, which could also run Google’s Wear OS, according to reports.

Samsung reportedly considering offering a fresh user interaction experience through its Gear S4 smartwatch and could also implement the E-SIM support feature as done by Apple.

According to a report by Technobuzz, Gear S4 will be called Galaxy Watch and it would run Google’s Wear OS and Tizen OS similar to previous versions of Samsung wearables.

Reports suggest that the price of wearable will be lower than its previous models and it would come with a 470mAh battery and the ability to support blood pressure monitoring.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:48 pm

