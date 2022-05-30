Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications leaked, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and updated 50 MP main camera tipped

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new set of foldable smartphones in August. The launch will include the company’s most expensive smartphone and the best foldable smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
And while details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are yet to be revealed, new specifications of the device have emerged ahead of its August launch. Tipster Yogesh Brar recently listed all the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, giving us a clear picture of what to expect.
The Snapdragon chip will be paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. Other specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the phone will get a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED screen on the outside with a 120Hz refresh rate.
For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get an updated main camera, opting for a 50 MP primary sensor. The phone will also get a 12 MP ultrawide unit and a 12 MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom on the back. It will also opt for a 16 MP under-display camera on the inside and a 10 MP camera on the outside.
Brar also noted that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will pack a 4,400 mAh battery and come with 25W fast-charging support. It will run Android 12 with the One UI skin on top. Additionally, the crease on the Z Fold 4 is expected to be less evident than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review).