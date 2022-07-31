Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 up for pre-reservation in India

Samsung is launching the next generation of Galaxy foldable smartphones on August 10. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are expected to make their debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds Pro at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now up for pre-reservation in India. Indian customers can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy smartphones to access the phones early and avail of special offers.

Consumers will be able to pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Customers who pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones will get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000 after delivery of the devices.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed at 6.30 pm IST on August 10 on Samsung Newsroom India. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds alongside its upcoming foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Expected Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G could also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Qualcomm’s new chip is also expected to power the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Accompanying the chip will be 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to run on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.0 skin on top.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also opt for a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, Samsung’s upcoming flip smartphone is expected to feature a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. While the 10 MP selfie camera on the front is expected to be housed under the display rather than in a notch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could also get a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and 10W wireless charging support. The phone will have a 2.1-inch AMOLED display on the outside as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Expected Specifications

The Snapdragon chip will be paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. Other specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the phone will get a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED screen on the outside with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get an updated main camera, opting for a 50 MP primary sensor. The phone will also get a 12 MP ultrawide unit and a 12 MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom on the back. It will also opt for a 16 MP under-display camera on the inside and a 10 MP camera on the outside.

Brar also noted that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will pack a 4,400 mAh battery and come with 25W fast-charging support. It will run Android 12 with the One UI skin on top. Additionally, the crease on the Z Fold 4 is expected to be less evident than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review).