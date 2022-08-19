Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-bookings crossed 50,000 in India

Samsung recently announced a new milestone in India. The South Korean giant recently announced that pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 crossed 50,000 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were only recently launched in the country alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India is set at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also offered in a 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB configuration that will set you back Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 1,84,999, respectively.

Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm Bluetooth) worth Rs 34,999 for just Rs 2,999. Additionally, there’s an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 for customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards or an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price India

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available in an 8GB/256GB variant for Rs 94,999, while the Bespoke Edition will set you back Rs 97,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm Bluetooth) worth Rs 31,999 for just Rs 2,999. Additionally, there’s an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 for customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000.

