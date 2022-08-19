English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup | August 19, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-bookings crossed 50,000 in India

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India is set at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

    Samsung recently announced a new milestone in India. The South Korean giant recently announced that pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 crossed 50,000 in India.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were only recently launched in the country alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price India 

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India is set at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also offered in a 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB configuration that will set you back Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 1,84,999, respectively.

    Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm Bluetooth) worth Rs 34,999 for just Rs 2,999. Additionally, there’s an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 for customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards or an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

    Close

    Related stories

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price India

    Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available in an 8GB/256GB variant for Rs 94,999, while the Bespoke Edition will set you back Rs 97,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

    Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm Bluetooth) worth Rs 31,999 for just Rs 2,999. Additionally, there’s an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 for customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000.

    Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Two 120Hz AMOLED Displays

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Qualcomm Snapdragon #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 02:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.