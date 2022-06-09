Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch date, memory configurations, colour options tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are set to get their debut in August at the company’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. And while recent specifications for both upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones were leaked online, we now have information about possible configurations and colour options for the two foldable smartphones and the Galaxy Watch 5.

In a series of tweets, Jon Prosser recently shared details about the colour options and pre-order dates for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold Z, and Galaxy Watch 5. His tweet also suggests that the next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on August 10.

According to Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available for pre-order on August 10 and get an official launch on August 26. The Z Flip 4 will be offered in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue colours. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets the same launch and pre-order dates, although the device will be available in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige colours.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will launch on August 26, while pre-orders will begin on August 10. The Galaxy Watch will be available in two variations – 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold colours, while the 44mm option is available in Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire colours.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in a single 46mm size, in Phantom Black and Silver colour options. According to recent reports by SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in with up to 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer up to 1TB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature a starting price of $999 (Roughly Rs 77,700). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could start from $1999 (Roughly Rs 1,55,418) considering its predecessor fetched a starting price of $1899 (Roughly Rs 1,47,650). For more information about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, click the links below.

