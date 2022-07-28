Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India availability confirmed ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung recently confirmed that it would be hosting its next flagship Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at the event. Now, Samsung has confirmed the availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India.

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10 at 06:30 pm IST in India. You can head over to the dedicated Galaxy Unpacked India page to register your interest in the upcoming Galaxy devices.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a teaser for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 has gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. This suggests that Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart after their launch on August 10. You can check out the expected specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 below.

Additionally, the pricing details of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 were also recently leaked by 9to5Google. According to the report, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 price will be set at $230 (roughly Rs 18,300). The report also suggests that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 launch will take place later this year and won’t be part of the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10, although this time, Samsung will swap the Classic branding for a Pro moniker. So the series will include the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Rumours also suggest that the Watch 5 series will ditch the iconic rotating bezels.