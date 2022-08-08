Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 design and pricing revealed in recent leak

Source: MySmartPrice

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is nearly upon us. Samsung is launching the next generation of its foldable smartphones in India and globally on August 10. While Samsung is yet to confirm any major details about the upcoming phones, images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently leaked online.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4’s designs were recently leaked by tipster Noh_tech. However, the photos show the two foldables in multiple colours, including Phantom Black, Beige and Grey. While the photos have since been taken down, which lends credibility to the argument that they are the real deal, several outlets including MySmartPrice managed to snap screenshots of the two foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was recently spotted on Amazon. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing on Amazon was spotted by 9To5Google. The listing has since been taken down but does confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with Samsung S Pen support. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore recently revealed European pricing of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a starting price of €1,879 (Roughly Rs 1,52,000), while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from €1,149 (Roughly Rs 93,100). Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will feature a starting price of €229 (Roughly Rs 18,500).