English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 design and pricing revealed in recent leak

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a starting price of €1,879 (Roughly Rs 1,52,000), while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from €1,149 (Roughly Rs 93,100).

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    Source: MySmartPrice

    Source: MySmartPrice

    The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is nearly upon us. Samsung is launching the next generation of its foldable smartphones in India and globally on August 10. While Samsung is yet to confirm any major details about the upcoming phones, images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently leaked online.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4’s designs were recently leaked by tipster Noh_tech. However, the photos show the two foldables in multiple colours, including Phantom Black, Beige and Grey. While the photos have since been taken down, which lends credibility to the argument that they are the real deal, several outlets including MySmartPrice managed to snap screenshots of the two foldables.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was recently spotted on Amazon. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing on Amazon was spotted by 9To5Google. The listing has since been taken down but does confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with Samsung S Pen support. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore recently revealed European pricing of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a starting price of €1,879 (Roughly Rs 1,52,000), while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from €1,149 (Roughly Rs 93,100). Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will feature a starting price of €229 (Roughly Rs 18,500).

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in two variants, including 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in an 8GB/128GB and a 12GB/256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to go on sale in India on August 26. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are available for pre-reservation in India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Foldable smartphones #galaxy unpacked #Qualcomm Snapdragon #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 03:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.