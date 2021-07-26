Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 official case design renders leaked ahead of August 11 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 official case renders have leaked. The new Samsung foldable smartphone will debut on August 11 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 official cases by 91Mobiles confirm some of the previously leaked information. The device will have a vertically aligned triple-camera setup on the back. The case renders further reveals that it will have a cutout on the back for the S Pen Pro. It sticks on the back of the device when in the unfolded state. When folded, the S Pen will protrude out on the left. The S Pen holder seems to have been made from rigid material with a smooth finish so that a user can easily remove and put back the stylus into the case.

The leaked design render shows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 case in Black. It is expected to launch in multiple colour options as well.

Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup. The Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera. Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while.

The foldable display will be 7.55-inch tall, whereas the outer display will be 6.2-inch tall. The phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.