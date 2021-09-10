MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 sale in India kicks off: Check price, offers, specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs 84,999.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 go on sale starting today in India. The two foldable smartphones were launched last month in India and were available for pre-order since August 24. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs 84,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India starts at Rs 1,49,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model. There is also a 12GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs 1,57,999. It comes in Phantom Green and Phantom Black colours. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 India price starts at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 88,999. It comes in Phantom Black and Cream colours.

As part of the sale offers, customers can avail of a Rs 3000 discount using various credit/ debit cards on Amazon and Flipkart. Samsung is also offering No-Cost EMI and exchange offers on the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x foldable display. It has a resolution of 1,768 x 2,208 pixels on the inside when unfolded. On the outside, Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 24.4:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 832 x 2,260 pixels. Both displays are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. 

One of the highlight features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its under-display camera. The Fold 3 is Samsung’s first phone to feature the under-screen camera tech. It has a 4MP f/1.8 sensor under the foldable display, which does not have any cutouts or notch. 

On the cover screen is a 10MP f/2.2 front camera housed inside the hole punch cutout. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The main and 2x telephoto cameras come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

For more details, click here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications 

The Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a tiny hole punch cutout for the 10MP f/2.2 front camera. The display has a 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a dual-tone finish on the back. It also has a larger 1.9-inch external screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

It has a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It gets powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. For more details, click here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 10, 2021 12:21 pm

