    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 get major discounts in India during festive sales

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be purchased via Flipkart for Rs 59,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model via Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,19,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model.

    October 11, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

    Samsung recently announced offers on its last-generation foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now available at discounted prices with consumers being able to purchase the devices for as low as Rs 59,999.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Discounted Prices

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,19,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model on Amazon India, down from its original price of Rs 1,54,999. Additionally, customers can also avail of a discount coupon of Rs 10,000, bringing the effective price of the device to Rs 1,09,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be purchased via Flipkart for Rs 59,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model via Flipkart.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED panel on the inside and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. Both displays have an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Z Fold 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also packs a 4,400 dual-cell battery with both 25W wired charging support.

    The Galaxy Z Fold 3 opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12 MP main sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto unit with OIS. The Z Fold 3 also has a 4 MP under-display camera on the inner screen and a 10 MP selfie camera on the cover display. The foldable smartphone also features wireless charging support and an IPX8 rating and comes with S Pen support.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications

    The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a 1.9-inch cover display. The device packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

    For optics, the Z Flip 3 features a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. You also get a 10 MP selfie camera on the internal display. It boasts an Armor Aluminum frame and IPX8 rating for durability.
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 09:33 pm
