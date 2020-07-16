App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Update: Reportedly launching on August 5, sale to begin in October

The device may arrive on September 20 in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earlier this week we reported that the successor to the Galaxy Fold wouldn’t be arriving at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, based on information from Max Weinbach. Well, it turns out that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 might actually debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

A more recent tweet by Ross Young, the Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could indeed be on its way. Young was the first to leak the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, Young’s tweet claims that although the phone will be unveiled at the event on August 5, it won’t arrive till later in October.

Weinbach also redacted his original tweet, saying that people should expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5, but the device won't go on sale until October this year.

Insider Ice Universe also shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will go on sale in China in September.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and a couple of Galaxy Tab 7 models at the Unpacked event on August 5.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20 launch confirmed for August 5, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G also expected
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

