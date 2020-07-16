Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Update: Reportedly launching on August 5, sale to begin in October

Earlier this week we reported that the successor to the Galaxy Fold wouldn’t be arriving at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, based on information from Max Weinbach. Well, it turns out that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 might actually debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.



Fold 2 fans, confirmed with my sources that it will be announced at Unpacked, although may not ship till as late as early October. Assembly starts in September. Also, why are leakers/media saying 7.7". As we said on 4/20, it is 7.59"...No change. pic.twitter.com/CBJ380tYnb

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 15, 2020



Update 2: expect announcement with release likely in October. https://t.co/Nxi7YUIpxK

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 15, 2020

A more recent tweet by Ross Young, the Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 could indeed be on its way. Young was the first to leak the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, Young’s tweet claims that although the phone will be unveiled at the event on August 5, it won’t arrive till later in October.Weinbach also redacted his original tweet, saying that people should expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5, but the device won't go on sale until October this year.Insider Ice Universe also shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will go on sale in China in September.

The news I got is that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still released on August 5th and will be sold on September 20th (China)— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2020

Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and a couple of Galaxy Tab 7 models at the Unpacked event on August 5.