Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 spotted on UK website, possible price revealed

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in its full glory on September 1 at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2020. However, one big detail about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 may already be out courtesy of Samsung UK.



Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost £1,799.00 in the UK. Samsung's pre-order page is already live. Confirms September 17th shipping date and September 18th release. https://t.co/HpkErtigWJ

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 27, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was listed on the Samsung UK’s website with a price tag of £1,799 (Roughly Rs 1,75,200). The foldable phone will be available in Mystic Bronze and Black colours and will begin shipping on September 17, while open sales will commence on September 18.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set to make the Galaxy Fold 5G obsolete, as the former is debuting at a lower price than the latter. If Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at £1,799, it will be £100 cheaper than the Galaxy Fold 5G, which is currently priced at £1,900 in the UK.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 11W wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold also features a larger display on the outside that is limited to 60Hz and Full HD resolution. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 also features five cameras in total, three on the back, one on the inside, and one cover camera.