Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch tonight at Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 - where to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event will be hosted on September 1. At the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, Samsung will give us more details on its new foldable smartphone. The company had previously unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Unpacked part 1 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, giving us the first look of its new foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on September 1 at 10:00 am (ET) / 7.30 pm IST. While the basic hardware details have been announced already, the Galaxy Unpacked event on September 1 will explore in-depth the groundbreaking features of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event will be hosted via a live-stream event. Viewers can stream the broadcast on Samsung’s global website and news.samsung.com on September 1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price

Samsung is yet to announce the official pricing of Galaxy Z Fold 2. A listing on the Samsung UK website revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 pricing will start at £1,799 (Roughly Rs 1,75,200).

If Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at £1,799, it will be £100 cheaper than the Galaxy Fold 5G, which is currently priced at £1,900 in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a bigger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels on the outside cover screen. You get a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top-centre portion of the display for the 10MP front camera.

Unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and you get a bigger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED Ultra-Thin Glass foldable screen with a 2,208 x 1,768 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the cover screen, the screen on the inside has a punch-hole on the upper-right corner for a second 10MP selfie camera. Both the cover screen and the inner foldable screen feature support for HDR10+.

Samsung claims to have worked on the hinge issues and launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a ‘hideaway hinge’ that features sweeper fibres to provide better durability and dust resistance. We can expect more details on this at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on September 1.

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 11W wireless charging support, a triple-camera system on the back with a 12MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens.

Like the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2 runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0.