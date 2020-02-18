App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's Ultra Thin Glass display fails scratch-test on YouTube video

The video essentially proves that the Galaxy Z Flip’s top layer of the screen is not made of glass.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung claimed to have bent the rules of physics while launching the Galaxy Z Flip with an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), offering better resistance from scratches and cracks. However, the claim seems to have been busted after a popular YouTuber performed a durability test on the Galaxy Z Flip. 

YouTuber Zack Nelson, known for his channel JerryRigEverything, performed his signature scratch test on the Galaxy Z Flip. During the durability test, it was found that the screen started to scratch at Level 2 of the Moh’s scale for mineral hardness. There were even deeper grooves at Level 3, whereas at Level 4, the scratch pick went through the top layer of the display.

Typically, plastic begins to scratch at Level 2, whereas glass scratches at Level 5 and later. The video essentially proves that the Galaxy Z Flip’s top layer of the screen is not made of glass.

Close

related news

Samsung, in its statement to The Verge, said, “Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold.”

Also, the company confirmed that it would offer a free specialised screen protector at select Samsung stores. Further, it will also provide a one-time screen replacement for $119. In India, Galaxy Z Flip owners will have to shell out nearly Rs 9,600 to fix the broken screen during the warranty period.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.