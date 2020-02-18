Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's Ultra Thin Glass display fails scratch-test on YouTube video

Samsung claimed to have bent the rules of physics while launching the Galaxy Z Flip with an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), offering better resistance from scratches and cracks. However, the claim seems to have been busted after a popular YouTuber performed a durability test on the Galaxy Z Flip.

YouTuber Zack Nelson, known for his channel JerryRigEverything, performed his signature scratch test on the Galaxy Z Flip. During the durability test, it was found that the screen started to scratch at Level 2 of the Moh’s scale for mineral hardness. There were even deeper grooves at Level 3, whereas at Level 4, the scratch pick went through the top layer of the display.

Typically, plastic begins to scratch at Level 2, whereas glass scratches at Level 5 and later. The video essentially proves that the Galaxy Z Flip’s top layer of the screen is not made of glass.

Samsung, in its statement to The Verge, said, “Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold.”

Also, the company confirmed that it would offer a free specialised screen protector at select Samsung stores. Further, it will also provide a one-time screen replacement for $119. In India, Galaxy Z Flip owners will have to shell out nearly Rs 9,600 to fix the broken screen during the warranty period.