Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sees Rs 7,000 price cut: Check out the new price, other offers

Unlike other celebrated foldable smartphones like Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr, which use plastic, Galaxy Z Flip utilises an ultra-thin glass to cover the display

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has announced a Rs 7,000 price cut on the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip. The second foldable smartphone from the South Korean device maker’s stable now retails at Rs 1,08,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,15,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers, features

In addition to the price cut, Samsung is also offering an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if a customer is planning to upgrade from a list of select smartphones. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI up to 18 months through leading banks.

Additionally, Samsung also provides accidental damage cover for Galaxy Z Flip, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

Unlike the more celebrated Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr smartphones, which use plastic, Galaxy Z Flip utilises an ultra-thin glass to cover the display. This allows the smartphone to be extremely flexible. According to Samsung, the smartphone can withstand 2,00,000 folds and unfolds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W wired fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. The device is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The smartphone does not support memory expansion.

The cover display on the Z Flip features a 1.1-inch, Super AMOLED panel that provides notifications. The Z Flip's rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 sensor and 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The punch-hole display houses a 10-megapixel, f/2.4 selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone also gets one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot.

For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and MST. The device is available in three colours options: Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Foldable smartphones #Samsung Galaxy Z Flip #smartphone

