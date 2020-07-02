Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sees Rs 7,000 price cut: Check out the new price, other offers

Samsung has announced a Rs 7,000 price cut on the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip. The second foldable smartphone from the South Korean device maker’s stable now retails at Rs 1,08,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,15,999.

In addition to the price cut, Samsung is also offering an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if a customer is planning to upgrade from a list of select smartphones. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI up to 18 months through leading banks.

Additionally, Samsung also provides accidental damage cover for Galaxy Z Flip, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

Unlike the more celebrated Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr smartphones, which use plastic, Galaxy Z Flip utilises an ultra-thin glass to cover the display. This allows the smartphone to be extremely flexible. According to Samsung, the smartphone can withstand 2,00,000 folds and unfolds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W wired fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. The device is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The smartphone does not support memory expansion.

The cover display on the Z Flip features a 1.1-inch, Super AMOLED panel that provides notifications. The Z Flip's rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 sensor and 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The punch-hole display houses a 10-megapixel, f/2.4 selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone also gets one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot.

For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and MST. The device is available in three colours options: Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.