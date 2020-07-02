Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sees Rs 7,000 price cut: Check out the new price, other offers

Unlike other celebrated foldable smartphones like Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr, which use plastic, Galaxy Z Flip utilises an ultra-thin glass to cover the display
Samsung has announced a Rs 7,000 price cut on the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip. The second foldable smartphone from the South Korean device maker’s stable now retails at Rs 1,08,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,15,999.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers, features
In addition to the price cut, Samsung is also offering an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if a customer is planning to upgrade from a list of select smartphones. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI up to 18 months through leading banks.
Additionally, Samsung also provides accidental damage cover for Galaxy Z Flip, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.
Unlike the more celebrated Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr smartphones, which use plastic, Galaxy Z Flip utilises an ultra-thin glass to cover the display. This allows the smartphone to be extremely flexible. According to Samsung, the smartphone can withstand 2,00,000 folds and unfolds.
The Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. The device is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The smartphone does not support memory expansion.
The cover display on the Z Flip features a 1.1-inch, Super AMOLED panel that provides notifications. The Z Flip's rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 sensor and 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The punch-hole display houses a 10-megapixel, f/2.4 selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone also gets one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot.For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and MST. The device is available in three colours options: Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.