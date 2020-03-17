App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for sale on Amazon: Check price, specifications and features

The Galaxy Z Flip comes in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 1,09,999.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available for purchase via Amazon India starting March 17. The foldable smartphone was previously available for purchase only via pre-orders.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price and storage

The Galaxy Z Flip comes in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 1,09,999. The foldable smartphone is available for purchase in two colour options — Mirror Black and Mirror Purple.

Galaxy Z Flip specifications 

Galaxy Z Flip sports a vertical folding clamshell-like design, similar to the Motorola Razr 2019. The foldable smartphone has two displays — a cover display and a foldable screen on the inside. 

The cover display on the Z Flip features a 1.1-inch, Super AMOLED panel that provides notifications. The Z Flip's rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 sensor, and 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. 

Flip open the Galaxy Z Flip for a 6.7-inch tall Dynamic AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. Samsung claims that its second foldable smartphone features ultra-thin glass to cover the display rather than plastic.

The punch-hole foldable display gets a 10-megapixel, f/2.4 aperture selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone also gets one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot.

Under the hood, Galaxy Z Flip is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Z Flip packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W wired fast-charging support. The device runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out-of-the-box.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:45 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

