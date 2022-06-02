Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications leaked as smartphone expected to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung is expected to launch the next generation of its foldable smartphones in August during its annual Galaxy Unpacked event. And while Samsung hasn’t confirmed any details about the upcoming event, we will likely see two new foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the event.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G

- Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

- Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED

- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

- 8GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

- Inner Cam: 10MP

- Android 12, OneUI 4

- 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 1, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G was recently leaked in all its glory , revealing key specifications about the device. And now it seems like it is the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s turn. Known tipster Yogesh Brar recently leaked several key Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications on Twitter.

According to the information Brar shared, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G would also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Qualcomm’s new chip is also expected to power the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Accompanying the chip will be 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to run on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.0 skin on top.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also opt for a 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, Samsung’s upcoming flip smartphone is expected to feature a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. While the 10 MP selfie camera on the front is expected to be housed under the display rather than in a notch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could also get a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and 10W wireless charging support. The phone will have a 2.1 inch sAMOLED display on the outside as well. As of now, Samsung is yet to confirm the launch or specifications of the Z Flip 4 5G, so we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.