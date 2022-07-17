Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders leaked ahead of August Unpacked event

Samsung is set to introduce its next generation of foldable smartphone next month at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the event.

However, ahead of the launch, a new leak has emerged of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. 91mobiles recently revealed officially-looking images of Galaxy Z Flip 4 posters. The images don’t provide a ton of detail about Samsung’s upcoming flip smartphone, it does reveal that the device will be available in ‘Bora Purple’ colour option.

The finish looks similar to the Lavender variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Review). However, the report does cite some subtle differences like slightly larger buttons and camera lenses that protrude even further than the previous version. This suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could offer more advanced imagery.

While the leaked images don’t provide any detail about the phone’s specifications, they have been leaked in the past.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Expected Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G could also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Qualcomm’s new chip is also expected to power the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Accompanying the chip will be 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to run on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.0 skin on top.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also opt for a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, Samsung’s upcoming flip smartphone is expected to feature a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. While the 10 MP selfie camera on the front is expected to be housed under the display rather than in a notch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could also get a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and 10W wireless charging support. The phone will have a 2.1-inch sAMOLED display on the outside as well. As of now, Samsung is yet to confirm the launch or specifications of the Z Flip 4 5G, so we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.