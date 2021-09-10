MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, AMOLED Display, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Wide5 is priced at 449,900 South Korean won (Roughly Rs 28,200) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST

Samsung has officially taken the lid of a new 5G device in South Korea. The Samsung Galaxy Wide5 is a mid-range smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 Price 

The Samsung Galaxy Wide5 is priced at 449,900 South Korean won (roughly Rs 28,200) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. It is already available for purchase from online and offline SK Telecom channels.

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 Specs

The Galaxy Wide5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.

Close

For optics, the Galaxy Wide5 gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone features a waterdrop notch with an 8 MP camera sensor for selfies. It runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI on top.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. As of now, there is no word about international availability, but it could be rebranded as the Galaxy F42 5G in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 10, 2021 04:09 pm

Must Listen

