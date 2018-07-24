Samsung Galaxy Watch leaked: Specs, release date and price

Samsung accidentally confirmed that the name of its next smartwatch will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch, when the device unexpectedly turned up on the company’s US website.

According to a report by The Verge, the website featured a 42mm rose gold smartwatch, resembling the Gear S3 Classic, with Bluetooth connectivity. Other information such as pricing and release date were not given and it showed the model number SM-R810NZDAXAR, which matched earlier reports that Samsung’s new smartwatch would be the SM-R800.

As per CNET, the name was initially assumed to be the Gear S4 but, as the listing showed, the name was revealed to be Samsung Galaxy Watch, fitting into the company’s Galaxy product line.

Earlier reports suggested that the watch would run Google Wear OS but latest reports show that it will run Tizen OS but in a new version 4.0. In the past, Samsung made Gear Live, one of the first watches to feature Android Wear, and the Samsung Gear 2, which ran a separate Tizen OS.

The company will be debuting a multidevice-charging option similar to Apple’s AirPower technology. It is called the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo and it will charge the Galaxy Watch and the new Note 9 at the same time.

Samsung’s AI Bixby will also feature as the watch’s standard voice assistant; it is unclear whether or not Google Assistant will be an option.

The watch will also have a better battery life compared to its predecessor – Gear S3 – which could go days with a full charge; it is claimed that the watch’s new battery will be 470mAh.

Its OLED display will be 1.2 inches big, sleeker and curved with a possible rotating bezel allowing for more modes or features.

As the leaked watch had a rose gold colour, there could be at least two more – black and silver. It could also have design variants such as the Classic and Sport.

The Galaxy Watch will also have more complex sensors; the device could be used to track blood pressure, heart rate and even sleep apnea.

The price was not leaked along with the design on Samsung’s website. But reports suggest that it could be around $350 price range.

Samsung’s last smartwatch release was the Gear S3 in 2016 and the Galaxy Watch may be revealed on August 9 at Samsung’s Unpacked 2018 event in New York.