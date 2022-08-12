Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and availability in India announced

While the main spotlight at the Galaxy Unpacked event was on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 series under the radar. The line-up includes the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as the company has ditched the ‘Classic’ model for a ‘Pro’ version.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price India

Now, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features a starting price of Rs 27,999, going all the way up to Rs 35,999. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price starts from Rs 44,999, while the LTE model costs Rs 49,999. Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 16, 2022.

Samsung is offering a Multibank cashback of Rs 3,000 on the vanilla Watch 5 and Rs 5,000 on the Pro model. Samsung is also offering “Exchange Bonuses” on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Consumers can also buy the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 when purchasing any of the two new Galaxy Watch 5 models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Features

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, covered in Sapphire Crystal glass. The smartwatch will be available in two variants - 44mm and 40mm - that both share the same thickness (9.8mm) but the 40mm variant is a little lighter at 28.7g. The Watch5 houses an advanced BioActive Sensor, that enables in-depth monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress levels.

It can also provide Sleep Coaching, which shares relevant data about your sleep cycles, and coaches you to improve the quality of your sleep. It can also analyze body composition including muscle mass, fat, water and electrical pulses. The device runs on the Exynos W920 Dual-Core SoC, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The 40mm variant has a 410mAh battery, while the 44mm variant has a 284mAh battery.

The watch will also track your sweat loss in real-time during workouts and can measure blood pressure. The Watch5 comes with an ECG that monitors your heart rate. The Watch5 is compatible with all Android phones running Android 8.0 and above, with more than 1.5GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Features

The Watch5 Pro comes in a single 45mm variant and weighs 46.5g. It has the same 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, covered in Sapphire Crystal glass, and runs on the same Exynos W920 Dual-Core SoC. It has the same sensor setup as the Watch5 but has a bigger battery at 590mAh. Samsung says that the Sapphire Crystal glass and Titanium chassis will help give it more durability and usability, in outdoor conditions.

The Pro comes with extra outdoor specialized features like Route Workout, which allows you to plan and download routes, while turn-by-turn directions can guide you through it. It also has a new feature called, "Track back" that will allow you to map out the way you came, so that you can return safely, in case you get lost.