Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4 specifications leaked ahead of rumoured July launch

Samsung is expected to launch the new wearables in Q2 2021. We can expect them to launch alongside the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 in July 2021.

May 04, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will come in two different screen sizes

Samsung is rumoured to update its wearable lineup for 2021 with the Galaxy Watch Active 4, Galaxy Watch 4 launch. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the same. However, it is expected that both smartwatches will launch in Q2 2021. Ahead of the launch, the screen size and model number of both Samsung smartwatches have leaked. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will come in two different screen sizes. The base variant with the model number SM-R880 will have a 42mm screen. The bigger model will have the model number SM-R890, according to tipster Nils Ahrensmeier. The tipster further notes that the display will be slightly bigger on the higher-end model at 46mm. The Galaxy Watch 4 42mm with the model number SM-R880 was spotted on the Safety Korea certification website by MySmartPrice. The listing revealed that the device will come with a 240 mAh battery. 

Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch Active 4 (and not Watch Active 3) alongside. The smartwatch will also come in two different sizes - 40mm and 42mm. Both devices have the model numbers SM-R860 and SM-R870, respectively.

The two Samsung smartwatches are rumoured to run Google WearOS instead of Samsung’s Tizen. Samsung is expected to launch the new wearables in Q2 2021. We can expect them to launch alongside the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 in July 2021.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartwatches
first published: May 4, 2021 11:44 am

