Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers announced for Valentine's Day; check details

Samsung has announced a new offer for Galaxy Watch 4 buyers in India ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Samsung smartwatch was launched last year at the Unpacked event. The company has announced benefits worth Rs 9,249 in India on the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Starting today, customers can get a hybrid leather band worth Rs 3,999 and an extreme sports band worth Rs 3,249 for Rs 999. The offer also includes cashback worth Rs 3,000 on leading bank debit and credit cards. In addition, customers can also avail a 12-month no-cost EMI option. The offer is valid till February 28 on Samsung India e-Store, Samsung Exclusive Stores & retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two models with Bluetooth and LTE versions. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 23,999, whereas the LTE variant is priced at Rs 28,999. It comes in Pink, Gold, Black and Silver colours.

The Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Bluetooth model is priced at Rs 26,999, whereas the LTE model is priced at Rs 31,999. It comes in Black, Green and Silver colours.

The 40mm dial features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 396x396 pixels resolution, while the 44mm model has a 1.36-inch AMOLED screen with a 450x450 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Watch 4 boasts an aluminium case. It comes with a new Exynos W920 chipset, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series comes with Snoring Detection, SpO2 tracking, and Sleep Score features. It also boasts a Body Composition feature that offers insights on the Body Mass Index (BMI), Fat Mass, Skeletal Muscle, and more. The Galaxy Watch 4 series also features a new BioActive sensor that does the job of three health sensors including an Optical Heart Rate Sensor, ECG and BioElectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor.

On the software front, the Watch 4 runs on the latest version of Google’s Wear OS with One UI Watch on top. The operating system also comes with Google, Samsung, and third-party apps. The Galaxy Watch 4 packs a 247 mAh battery, claiming to offer up to 40 hours of battery life and up to 10 hours of juice on a 30-minute charge.

Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and more. The Galaxy Watch 4 is 5ATM + IP68 water-resistant and features MIL-STD-810G certification.