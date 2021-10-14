MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy W22 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC, S Pen support launched: All you need to know

The Galaxy W22 5G is a custom Chinese version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy W22 5G in China. Samsung’s Galaxy W series smartphones are foldable devices that are intended for Chinese audiences. The Galaxy W22 5G is the latest of these devices and is a custom Chinese version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy W22 5G Price 

The Galaxy W22 5G is priced at CNY 16,999 (Roughly Rs 1,98,800) in China for the sole 16GB/512GB configuration. The device features a Black-Gold colour scheme with a black back panel and a textured gold hinge.

The phone is already up for pre-order and will begin shipping on October 22. It is worth noting that the Galaxy W22 5G is a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the latter is also available in China for CNY 14,999 (Roughly Rs 1,75,300) for the lone 12GB/512GB model.

Samsung Galaxy W22 5G Specs 

The Samsung Galaxy W22 5G shares the same specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review). The W22 5G is powered by an octa-core processor, Snapdragon 888, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device packs a 4,400 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port.

The Galaxy W22 5G sports a main 7.6-inch Foldable AMOLED display with a QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, there’s a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy W22 5G also comes with S Pen support.

The handset boasts a triple-rear camera setup with a 12 MP main camera with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom and OIS. The foldable device also has a 4 MP under-screen camera on the interior display and a 10 MP selfie camera on the cover display.

The Galaxy W22 5G features an IP68 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It also lacks Google Mobile Services. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more. The Galaxy W22 5G is available exclusively in China and will not be made available in international markets.
