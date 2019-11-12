Samsung Galaxy W20 specs and images leaked on TENAA before November 19 launch

Samsung is confirmed to launch a new foldable smartphone called the W20 on November 19 in China. A week before its official unveiling, specifications of the Galaxy W20 foldable smartphone have leaked online. The leak also gives us the first look at Samsung’s second foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy W20 is reportedly a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold and also takes design cues from it, according to images listed on the certification website TENAA.

The Galaxy W20 will have a hinge on the right edge, whereas the volume rocker, power button, and fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the left edge.

When it comes to the displays, the Galaxy W20 would feature a 4.6-inch screen on the cover, which is the same as the Galaxy Fold. When unfolded, it is likely to have the same 7.3 dynamic AMOLED display.

The listing also reveals that Galaxy W20 will have a smaller 4,135 mAh battery, compared to the 4,380 mAh cell on the Galaxy Fold.

The rest of the specifications are currently unknown. The Galaxy W20 will run on Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box. Since the design is similar to the Galaxy Fold, we can expect a notch for housing the dual selfie cameras. Under the hood, the Galaxy W20 is expected to get powered by Snapdragon 855 or 855+ with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The cameras are also expected to feature the same sensors as the Galaxy Fold. This means that the Samsung Galaxy W20 could feature triple sensors on the back with a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 12MP f/1.5-f/2.4 lens, and a 12MP f/2.4 lens with 2x optical zoom sensor setup.